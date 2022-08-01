So in this video we're going to be talking about another way of post transcription aly controlling gene expression and that's through RNA interference. So RNA interference is just using regulatory RNA is to control gene expression. So one of these types of RNA that can control gene expression are called small interfering RNA. Or S. I. R. N. A. S. And this is actually a way that's evolved um that uses RNA. Is to protect cells from viruses. And so this is because viruses typically you know you don't want those genes expressed. And so this is the way the bodies evolved to handle those. And so um S. R. N. A. They are double stranded RNA. Is that enter cells um once inside the cell um they interact with this enzyme called dicer. And this cleaves the S. I. R. N. A. S. Into really small fragments. These fragments then bind what's known as the risk complex. And um one of the, so this is a double stranded RNA. So that degrades it into become one strand. And then that single strand can then buy a complementary M. R. N. A. And then be degraded by risk. So the component of risk responsible for this degradation is called Argonaut. So let's look at what this looks like. We have this double stranded RNA that's usually come from some kind of virus or bacteria or whatever. And it inter cells. Yeah when I insert the cells dicer comes in and cleaves it into various fragments. Remember this is double stranded still it's been loaded onto the risk complex which you can see here. And um this eventually degrades one of the strands which which sort of goes off and does whatever and you have a risk bound to one of the strands of S. R. N. A. This can then go back and bind to M. R. N. A. That the virus has you know tried to create in the cell and when it's bound here it actually goes and it gets degraded. So that is one way that gene expression from foreign objects or foreign you know molecules gets degraded by the cells. But there is another way that RNA interference works and that's through MICRO RNA. So this is um but micro RNA differs because it's actually encoded in the genome. So how this works is so M. I. R. Nasr actually begin a single stranded RNA. S. That are created through transcription. Subnormal transcription of the genome. After transcription the M. RNA, the MIc the micro RNA is actually form these things called hairpins or loops. But essentially what those are is just they just fold on each other and create these secondary complex structure. Then draw OSHA recognizes these structures and comes in cleaves them off. And the free micro RNA can then associate with risk. Remember this is the same as the S. I. R. N. A. Then when it's associated with risk. The single stranded micro RNA can then bind to the three prime what's known as the U. T. R. Untranslated region of an M. R. N. A. And inhibit expression because it gets degraded by risk. Um And so this is a really large way that the cell regulates gene expression because each micro RNA can regulate around 200 M. RNA by controlling their degradation. So how this works. Let's go through these steps here. So we have our gene in the genome where our micro RNA in the genome it gets transcribed. Now it's transcribed and it forms into these structures here and remember they have hairpins or loops but there are these sort of complex structures. Hair pins then draw OSHA comes in and sort of cleaves off different regions of the micro RNA to fully process it. This gets exported into the side of saul. All of this has happened in the nucleus from here. When the P. R. M. N. A. Is pre micro RNA is in the side of salt. It interacts with dicer dicer again comes on and helps cleave it to make sure that it's the single stranded RNA. And when it is a single stranded RNA, it combined to the risk complex and this risk complex goes on and binds or let me draw it this way it goes on and binds the three prime U. TR. Of M. R. N. A. S. For degradation. So you can imagine this controls a lot of different genes because if the M. R. And S get degraded, they can't be expressed. So that's s. I. RNA. Micro RNA. S. Which are extremely important in genetics and cell biology. But there's also a couple more that I haven't really talked about. But I just want to mention briefly these are sort of lesser known ones but still important to realize um fishing can be regulated by other other RNA, including peewee interacting RNA is um that suppressed the movement of transpose sins and also long non coding RNA. S. Which are greater than 200 nucleotides in length but also act in their own mechanisms to regulate gene expression. So RNA interference is a major way that genes are regulated generally by those RNA interacting with an M. R. N. A. And then causing that M. RNA to become to become degraded. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts