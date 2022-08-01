So in this video we're gonna be focusing on protein regulation of gene expression. So these are things that happen to proteins after they've already been created to either suppress or activate gene expression. So um of course we've already talked about this but regulating M RNA after transcription is a major method controlling gene expression. Um And that also you know that controls translation or RNA editing or various RNA interference. But protein modifications can also inhibit or activate protein function. So some modifications of proteins that we've talked about before but I just want to bring up again as examples of ways that this could actually impact gene expression are things like protein phosphor relation. De phosphor relation which control phosphates and activity of a protein but also protein cleavage. And these are all modifications that can happen to regulate gene expression by regulating the protein. Another way is protein degradation. And of course if the protein isn't there it's not going to be able to function. And therefore that's a major way of controlling the gene expression. So we've talked about protein degradation before but just when I mentioned just a little bit related to this protein degradation usually occurs through labeling of ubiquity in which targets that protein for proteins um destruction or license zonal destruction. Um But then there's this other term that we haven't talked about specifically but this is called degraan and that's actually region of the protein that controls the proteins destruction. So for instance um this is an image looking at the presence of a Deborah and how it affects a protein present over time. So we have this protein, this is called the G. F. P protein and this is over time. So as it's as it's degrading, Let me back away here. So here's a Degraan. This is just going to be some kind of protein sequence or protein structure that's on the protein that marks it for degradation. And you can see that the G. F. P. With the degraan is actually being degraded significantly over time, whereas the protein without the degraan is still present and similar amounts to when it started. The day grins are just regions of a protein that control the proteins destruction and degradation. So that's protein regulation of gene expression. So now let's move on.

