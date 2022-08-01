Overview of Eukaryotic Features

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about eukaryotic cell architecture. So this video is dealing with eukaryotic features. So eukaryotic cells are classified by a few distinct features. Now you can see there's a lot of molded words behind me. But you know all of these terms. These are all terms that you've gone over in your intro bio class and I'm just going to review them here so we can just all refresh and be on the same page of what defines a eukaryotic cell. So the first thing is that a eukaryotic cell stores its D. N. A. In a nucleus. Um that is enclosed by a double membrane terms the nuclear envelope. Now this nuclear envelope within it contains nuclear pores which allows for the nucleus to interact with things outside of the nucleus. So things get transported between the pores and it also contains or at least inside the nucleus contains a specific area called nuclear Y. And this is where ribosome synthesis occurs. Now remember ribosomes are important for gene expression and protein creation. So you carry out its cells have organelles. So they have these internal structures where different types of processes happen. And all of them are membrane brown. So they have these internal structures that are enclosed with membranes. They also contain sido skeletal structural components. So these are different types of proteins that really provide mechanical support to the cell just so it doesn't collapse in on itself. Um And they all like all other cells have a plasma membrane to separate the intra inner of the cell and the extra cellular environment. So like all membranes, this is formed by a lipid bi layer which if you remember, is made up of lipids that both can interact with water and one portion and not interact with water and another abortion. So this is called an to fill it and am empathic and telepathic. And then um each of the terms. So if the part that can really interact with water is called hydro filic in the part that can't interact with water is called hydrophobic. And so like in the nuclear envelope which contained nuclear pores to allow the cell to allow the nucleus to interact and transport things between the nucleus and the external environment. The plasma membrane also has membrane proteins that allow the cell to um interact with the interim exercise of the environment. So here's just a very very very simple drawing of eukaryotic cell. You can see that it has a nucleus. This is pointing specifically to the nuclear Olas. Here with this entire structure in blue is the nucleus. And you can see this orange one here is actually the nuclear envelope separating the nucleus from the inside of the cell. Now, all throughout the cell you have these compartments here's one, here's one, here's another, here's one and all of these are organelles that are brown by membranes and then um all cells including eukaryotic cells have a cell membrane the plasma membrane. Remember the lipid bi layer um that allows the cell to interact with this extra cellular environment. So now let's move on to the next concept.

Hide transcripts