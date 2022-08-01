Okay so now we're going to talk about another way that RNA can be processed. And this is the RNA editing now. All the other ways the five prime Kapali ventilation splicing. These are things that have to occur for an M. R. N. A. To be processed. Now RNA editing isn't something that has to occur. Doesn't happen that often actually it's kind of a ray event but it can happen. So we need to talk about it. You need to know what it is. So what is RNA editing? RNA editing is actually small changes in the nucleotide sequence of the pre R. M. RNA. So this is actually what it sounds like. It's taking the transcript taking out some of the nucleotides and replacing them with something else. And so this can insert or remove multiple nucleotides in a transcript. So one of the more common ways that this has done is so. Delamination. So what is the domination? You don't necessarily need to know that term. It's much more chemistry but it's just kind of this removal of an amino group of specific nucleotides. And so to kind of forms of nucleotides that can happen after domination is the formation of a Euro Dean. Um And that's from that is created from A. D. Emanated side of scene. And in a sign which is A. D. Emanated out. I mean Mhm. And so how is it? I mean this of course has to be controlled. You can't just willy nilly kind of change any nucleotide you want. So what controls this our guide RNA. So if we're gonna look at this, let me back out of the way again. Here we have our D. N. A circle it here. So this is our D. N. A. Sequence. Then we get our RNA. So this is our pre RNA sequence which is complementary of course has to be. And so um so from here we have our Guide RNA is come in and they say here here are some nucleotides we're gonna change. And so these get removed or the D. Animation comes in and changes this or whatever is gonna happen here happens to these nucleotides. And in this case what you get is the additions of your cells. Um and so €3 sales get added in place of Adam means. And so this is the process of RNA editing. Now. You might think this is kind of crazy because you know these aren't necessarily these sequences that are conserved in the D. N. A. Over time and they don't necessarily evolve. But like I said they happen rarely but it can happen and it is a form of RNA processing so you need to know about it. So let's move on

