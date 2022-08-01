Golgi Protein Transport

Hi, So in this video we're going to talk about goldie maturation and protein transport. So so far we've been focusing specifically on getting protein through the Golgi or what happens to proteins when they're in them. But we need to really spend some time talking about how proteins actually travel through the golgi because it has a unique way of traveling. So there are two ways that proteins can move throughout the Golgi. The first is called the vesicular transport model, which means that those Golgi cistern, we talked about don't move, they're just completely stationary, they're always there. And instead what happens is that a protein that needs to travel through the Golgi will do so in little vesicles. Now, there's another model that says cistern, a maturation model and this means that the cistern themselves actually move up so they travel up and eventually it gets to the point where it becomes the last one and then that last one will but off into a bunch of different festivals And it is eventually replaced by the one below it. And so um scientists aren't actually sure you know which one of these is more used, but it's there's been this really hot debate over which one of these happen. Um and so, but current evidence suggests that the proteins actually move using a combination of the two pathways. So let's look at both of these pathways. So here you have the cistern a maturation model. So what you have here is that the cistern themselves are moving. So these are these green arrows here. So these are being transported this way, the entire cistern until it reaches the end and these but off into all these different vesicles and it's replaced by the one below it. Then you have a vesicular model where the cistern a actually don't move so there's no movement here. But instead what you get is you get vesicles movement in between the cistern A that transport proteins throughout the golgi and so it's actually currently thought that both of these methods are moved differently by different proteins. So um protein transport between different organelles in the cell and the golgi occurs in two different ways. This is going to be between organelles. So the first one is called um and interrogate raid transport and that moves um from the er to the Golgi and towards the plasma membrane. So this moves outwards. Then you have retrograde transport which moves the opposite deray. So this is going to move inwards. So this starts at the plasma membrane goes to the Golgi and then goes to the er So in both of these processes, the Golgi acts as a sorting hub. It recognizes sorting sequences and it says okay you're going into this festival because this festival is going to the er where you're going into this festival because this festival is going to the plasma membrane and so there are a bunch of different protein receptors in the golgi that bind these sorting signals and trigger these proper sorting into different vesicles. So here we have the two different types of transport. So, like I said, this transport here is going out out and this retrograde transport here is coming in chew, chew, chew. So those are the two ways that proteins move between the golgi and other organelles. So now let's move on.

