Cell Biology11. Aerobic RespirationMitochondria
Open Question

Match the mitochondrial structure with the correct definition 

I. Outer membrane          _____________ 

II. Intermembrane space _____________ 

III. Inner membrane         _____________ 

IV. Cristae                         _____________ 

V. Matrix                            _____________ 


a. Space between the two membranes 

b. Internal space of the mitochondria 

c. Contains porin proteins which allow larger molecules to flow into 

d. Impermeable to ions and small molecules 

e. Infolds that increase the surface area of the membrane

