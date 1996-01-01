Match the mitochondrial structure with the correct definition

I. Outer membrane _____________

II. Intermembrane space _____________

III. Inner membrane _____________

IV. Cristae _____________

V. Matrix _____________





a. Space between the two membranes

b. Internal space of the mitochondria

c. Contains porin proteins which allow larger molecules to flow into

d. Impermeable to ions and small molecules

e. Infolds that increase the surface area of the membrane