Mitochondria: Videos & Practice Problems
Mitochondria Practice Problems
What is the primary function of porin proteins in the outer mitochondrial membrane?
Cytochrome c is located in the intermembrane space of mitochondria. What is its role in the electron transport chain?
Why is the impermeability of the inner mitochondrial membrane to ions and small molecules crucial for oxidative phosphorylation?
What is the significance of mitochondrial fusion and the formation of tubular networks?
How do porin proteins in the outer mitochondrial membrane affect molecular transport?
In a scenario where cytochrome c is inhibited, what would be the immediate effect on the electron transport chain?
What would be the consequence if the inner mitochondrial membrane became permeable to ions?
What implication does the presence of circular DNA in mitochondria have for the endosymbiotic theory?