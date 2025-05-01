Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology2h 49m
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells1h 14m
- 3. Energy1h 33m
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes2h 31m
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein2h 31m
- 6. Proteins1h 36m
- 7. Gene Expression1h 42m
- 8. Membrane Structure1h 4m
- 9. Transport Across Membranes1h 52m
- 10. Anerobic Respiration1h 5m
- 11. Aerobic Respiration1h 11m
- 12. Photosynthesis52m
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport2h 18m
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles19m
- Protein Sorting9m
- ER Processing and Transport20m
- Golgi Processing and Transport17m
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins15m
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast7m
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways10m
- Endocytic Pathways21m
- Exocytosis6m
- Peroxisomes5m
- Plant Vacuole4m
- 14. Cell Signaling1h 28m
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement1h 39m
- 16. Cell Division3h 5m
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction50m
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues48m
- 19. Stem Cells13m
- 20. Cancer44m
- 21. The Immune System1h 6m
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology1h 41m
- The Light Microscope5m
- Electron Microscopy6m
- The Use of Radioisotopes4m
- Cell Culture8m
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins7m
- Studying Proteins9m
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization2m
- DNA Cloning12m
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR6m
- DNA Sequencing5m
- DNA libraries5m
- DNA Transfer into Cells2m
- Tracking Protein Movement2m
- RNA interference4m
- Genetic Screens13m
- Bioinformatics3m
11. Aerobic Respiration
Mitochondria
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about mitochondria is true?
A
Mitochondria are found only in prokaryotic cells.
B
Mitochondria are the primary site of ATP production in eukaryotic cells.
C
Mitochondria contain their own DNA and ribosomes.
D
Mitochondria are responsible for protein synthesis in the cytoplasm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells. Mitochondria are known as the 'powerhouses' of the cell because they are the primary site of ATP production through cellular respiration.
Step 2: Recall that mitochondria are found in eukaryotic cells, not prokaryotic cells. Prokaryotic cells lack membrane-bound organelles, including mitochondria.
Step 3: Note that mitochondria contain their own DNA and ribosomes, which allow them to produce some of their own proteins independently of the cell's nucleus.
Step 4: Clarify that protein synthesis in the cytoplasm is carried out by ribosomes, not mitochondria. Mitochondria are not responsible for this process.
Step 5: Based on the above points, identify the correct statement: 'Mitochondria are the primary site of ATP production in eukaryotic cells' and 'Mitochondria contain their own DNA and ribosomes.' These are true statements about mitochondria.
Multiple Choice
Which part of the mitochondrion contains the electron transport chain?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In the diagram of a mitochondrion, the letter 'A' is most likely used to indicate which structure?
13
views
Open Question
Match the mitochondrial structure with the correct definition
I. Outer membrane _____________
II. Intermembrane space _____________
III. Inner membrane _____________
IV. Cristae _____________
V. Matrix _____________
a. Space between the two membranes
b. Internal space of the mitochondria
c. Contains porin proteins which allow larger molecules to flow into
d. Impermeable to ions and small molecules
e. Infolds that increase the surface area of the membrane
233
views
Multiple Choice
True or False:Mitochondria always exist as distinct organelles that never come together to form larger structures.
191
views
Mitochondria practice set
