Enzyme Basics

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about enzymes. So enzymes are really crucial and cell biology um and a lot of biology and they have super important function. So we're gonna spend a lot of time talking about, you know, what enzymes are, what they do and how they work. So first what are enzymes, enzymes can be protein or RNA. Um That essentially their purpose is to reduce the energy necessary for a chemical reaction to occur. So enzymes act on what's known as the substrate, which is just the molecule that an enzyme acts on and it's highly specific. So enzymes don't just go around, you know, speeding up reactions of anything. They are really specific to a single molecule are really just a couple of molecules that are very similar. So they act very similar. And so they catalyze too. That's another term that you're gonna hear a lot with enzymes. And what that means is that they speed up the rate of or increase the re eight of a chemical reaction um that the sim straight needs to undergo. And so they can actually speed up reactions very, making them very fast. So the you know, the number that's mentioned in the text book is going to be 10 to the 8 to 10 to 13 times faster. So what does that actually mean? Well, for a reaction that would take 3 to 300,000 years to happen by itself, an enzyme can actually make happen in one single second. So they really speed up chemical reactions. Which you can imagine is very important because we can't wait around 300,000 years for a single chemical reaction to occur. We need to have we need them to happen now and usually we need them to happen repeatedly over the course of a lifetime. So we really need enzymes to speed up reactions. Now, they can work to speed up forward or reverse reactions. But essentially, and for an enzyme to be an enzyme, it has to meet three conditions. The first is that the enzyme cannot be consumed up in the reaction. So once the reaction takes place, the enzymes still needs to be present, they cannot be changed by the reaction, meaning that the enzyme stays the same before the reaction as it is after the reaction, so that it can be used again. So it can't be used up and it has to stay the same. Um and that the enzyme, this is really important. Let me back up. So you can see it is that the the enzymes only affect the rate of the reaction and do not affect the free energy. So the free energy of the reaction stays the same. All the enzyme does is come in and make it happen faster. So, so, if we're looking at an enzyme here, we can see this is this is the enzyme and these here are substrates and so the enzyme binds to the substrate and catalyze is some type of chemical reaction that the substrate needs to undergo. So it speeds up that chemical reaction. So now let's move on.

