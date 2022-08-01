So now let's talk a little bit about how enzymes speed up reactions. So they in order to do this, they must overcome what's known as the activation energy, which is the minimum amount of energy reactant must have before becoming products. So this um for this occurs this is needed in any type of reaction, including thermo dynamically favorable ones where the DELTA G is negative. So these don't necessarily need any help, but sometimes they just take a really long time. They can take years to occur without help. Um And so therefore in cells and in life enzymes come in and provide this energy boost to allow reactions to occur, even ones that would occur by themselves, but just are sort of slow about it. And so um there's another term that you're you may read about in your textbook and that's actually meta stable state. And what that means is that these are molecules or compounds that are thermo dynamically unstable. So meaning that their delta G. Is negative, DELTA G. Is negative and they will eventually occur by themselves, but they usually won't, they actually stay in this meta stable state for an extended period of time because they can't overcome this. Um this activation energy in order to produce the products. So, if we're looking at this on this graph. So this is a notice, we're looking at an X. Organic reaction, which if you remember what that means, that means that's energy releasing. So the delta G. Here is going to be negative. It's gonna be less than zero because the free energy of the reactant is higher than the free energy of the products. And so um we talked about activation energy. So what is that on this graph? Well, that's here, this one here activation energy. And so although this is an exotic reaction, it's going to release energy as it changes from reactions to products. We still need to get over this energy hump right here and this activation energy to occur. So enzymes come in here to really reduce the amount of activation energy necessary for reaction to occur. So how do enzymes do this? Well, there are two potential ways of overcoming the activation energy. The bad way is just increase the heat. So um this an increase in heat is going to increase kinetic energy and therefore the activation energy. Um and make everything move faster, reactions happen faster. But unfortunately, we'll all die because we'll all overheat. So obviously that's not a good way to do this. Now. The second way of overcoming activation energy is the good way. And that is using an enzyme that will lower the activation energy. So how do enzymes work? Well, they bind to what's known as the transition state form of the reactant. So here we have our reactant are two reactant. You have 12 here and you have our products which look different because some type of chemical reaction has occurred. Now the transition state is actually going to be this state here where um it's sort of in between the reactant and the product. And so the activation energy that is required to get to this point is fairly high. And so what happens and that this transition state is fairly unstable. So at any time it can go this way or it can go this way. So what an enzyme does. And an enzyme will just say that this here is an enzyme. It comes in right here and it binds to the transition state and it stabilizes it so that it can overcome the activation energy and proceed to the product. So that is how an enzyme works to reduce the activation energy and promote um the, you know, the formation of the products in a reaction. So now let's move on.

