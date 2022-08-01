So now let's talk about enzyme and substrate interactions. So enzyme and substrate interactions actually are responsible for regulating the actual reaction that's occurring. So one way to promote enzyme substrate interaction is through diffusion, which is the passive movement of substrates throughout the cytoplasm. So in order for an enzyme and substrate to work, they have to interact with each other. They have to be close together in the cell. So for instance, I am here and you are there. So if I'm the enzyme and you're the substrate, we're not going to interact. But if we were in a cell I could diffuse so I can move over to where you were. We can interact and the chemical reaction could move forward. So diffusion is a major way that enzyme and substrates come in contact with each other. And so for instance, um molecule in a cell we sort of don't think about things moving a lot in cells. They really are dynamic. So a molecule in a cell takes 1/15 of a second to travel 10 micrometers. So what does that mean? Well, the average cell diameter is 15 micrometers. So in 1/15 of a second, a single molecule can move, I mean very close, almost two thirds the distance of the diameter of the cell. So that means that enzymes get hit by about 500,000 random collisions each second of things just sort of snacking into it. And so that means that enzymes can actually catalyze thousands of substrate reactions every second just because they run into each other, they diffuse together in the cytoplasm and can interact now the other way. Um so once an enzyme and substrate have found each other, they actually have to interact. And they interact in what is known as the active site, which is a groove in the enzyme through which the substrate binds and the reaction takes place. So um what we can see here in this image, we have the enzyme here and you can see there's this blue region and that is going to be the active site and that's where the molecule comes in and binds in this case which is the substrate. Now, usually the shape or the bonds that it can make are pretty complimentary between the substrate and the enzyme and typically also usually the binding site isn't, you know, right here on the surface instead, it's sort of buried inside the enzyme and that's in order to separate the substrate from other chemical reactions that are occurring in the side. It's all or whatever environment that the enzyme is in. And so um very complimentary and usually they they are sort of internalized into the enzyme structure in order to separate from the outside environment. Now, the enzymes combined in enzymes combine substrates into ways. The first is the lock and key model. And the second is the induced fit model. So for the lock and key model, what we see is that we have an enzyme and a substrate that shapes just go together and so when they bind to each other, you can see that these fit together perfectly are almost perfectly their bonds, their shape, everything fits in the lock and key. Just as if you are unlocking a door, your keys gonna fit now with the induced fit model. This is a little different in the fact that the enzyme and the substrate have shapes that don't fit. So when they come together they actually don't fit perfectly. But what happens is that usually there's some type of confirmation all change in the enzyme that makes them fit together in the chemical reaction to occur. So these are two models of how enzymes and substrates interact. Now. A third thing that you need to know about enzymes and how they interact with things like substrate is that they can also interact with other molecules called co factors or co enzymes dependent on whether they are inorganic or organic. And when they bind these um sort of co facilitators, they help facilitate the reaction. And so what you can see here is um here in yellow there's this nice co factor that can come in and bind the enzyme and somehow this helps the reaction take place now sometimes. And you may see this in your textbook um co factors can also be referred to as prosthetic groups. Um so just know if you see prosthetic groups, it's referring to the same things, these co factors or um co enzymes that are facilitating the enzyme substrate reaction. So now let's move on.

