Which part of the mitochondrion contains the electron transport chain?
A
Mitochondrial matrix
B
Inner mitochondrial membrane
C
Outer mitochondrial membrane
D
Intermembrane space
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the mitochondrion: The mitochondrion has four main regions - the outer mitochondrial membrane, the intermembrane space, the inner mitochondrial membrane, and the mitochondrial matrix.
Recall the function of the electron transport chain (ETC): The ETC is a series of protein complexes and electron carriers that facilitate the transfer of electrons to generate a proton gradient, which is used to produce ATP.
Identify the location of the ETC: The protein complexes and electron carriers of the ETC are embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane. This membrane's structure is highly folded into cristae to increase surface area for the ETC.
Understand why the inner mitochondrial membrane is the correct answer: The inner mitochondrial membrane is where the ETC is located because it separates the mitochondrial matrix from the intermembrane space, allowing the establishment of a proton gradient during oxidative phosphorylation.
Eliminate incorrect options: The mitochondrial matrix contains enzymes for the citric acid cycle, the outer mitochondrial membrane is permeable to small molecules, and the intermembrane space is where protons accumulate during the ETC, but none of these directly house the ETC.
