Unusual Chromatin Structures

Okay. So in this video we're gonna be talking about unusual chromosome structure. So I've talked to you a lot about the packaging of DNA and how that's normally done in organisms. But in a few organisms that contain these unique chromosomes that I'm just going to mention to you just so you know that you know not everything is just perfect in the world of cell biology. So certain organisms contain these unique like you you e chromosome structures. One of these is gonna be called politicking chromosomes and they're found in joe's ophelia. Which if you remember our fruit flies and how these form is instead of separating during division which is what happens during most forms of division, they actually linked together. So kind of the exact opposite of what should happen during division. And so when this happens they actually have this unique banding that you can just visualize under a scope. Um We don't really know what causes this banding. Why are some of them darker and some of them lighter. But it's thought that most of this banding, the darker and lighter is caused by def condensation. So the darker the band, the more condensed. So we can see an example of politician chromosomes here. Um And so these are these sort of very long chromosomes that you can see that have been linked together and they have these bands which you can actually visualize here some up close and they think that the darker version is more condensed D. N. A. Whereas the lighter portion of it is less condensed. So this is one sort of unusual chromosome structure that occurs on Earth. Another one. Another structure is called a lamp brush chromosome and this is generally found in various oocytes or ovarian cells, um but not really observed in mammals, just sort of other types of animal ovarian cells. And these are interesting because they are the largest chromosomes known. So these chromosomes, you don't actually need special, really intense microscopes to see, you can just see them with a normal light microscope that you probably have in your biology labs. Um And so that's kind of a unique feature. And so yeah, those are politician and land brush are two sort of unique chromosome structures that exist and that are important to know about in the study of cell biology. So now let's move on.

