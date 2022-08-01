Inserting Membrane Proteins

Okay, so in this video we're going to talk about how proteins are inserted into membrane. So we know that there's a lot of trans membrane proteins, they exist all throughout the plasma membrane and and other organelles. And so how do those proteins actually get into the membrane? They're not made in the membrane right there may elsewhere but they have to be inserted. So we're gonna talk about how that insertion process happens. And the first way we're going to talk about it is through single past trans membrane proteins and single pass. Just means that they enter into the membrane once. So they have one insertion. And so you have you have this kind of a long string of a protein and only at one point of that protein is it inserted into the membrane. And so it looks kind of like this one down here, which I'm going to go over in just a second. But how do these proteins actually get into the membrane? Well, there's actually specific sequences that allow them to insert. And there's two sequences you need to know about the start sequence. And the stock sequence. Obviously the start sequence is going to start that initiation process. And getting it into the membrane and the stop sequence is going to stop it. And so pretty much how the start sequence works is it's a sequence on the protein. And what happens is um it comes to the membrane that it wants to insert in and it interacts with a trans low con which is just another type of protein that will allow it to insert into the membrane. And so it starts it it starts inserting right there. But then when it encounters a stop sequence it says okay I'm not doing this anymore and it stops the protein is stuck there, it wherever it is. Now what happens is you see still have the start sequence which is actually stuck in the membrane and that actually gets chopped off by another protein. And I'll show you an example of how this happens. And pretty much these sequences can be located anywhere on the protein. They don't have to be located on the inter ministry is kind of the first part of the protein be located in the middle. It could be located in the end just wherever that protein is going to insert in the membrane, it doesn't have to be in the middle but it just has to be somewhere. Let me show an example of this. So this is a single pass protein getting into the membrane. You can see here we have our like protein line, we have a start sequence here in red and we have a stop sequence. And what happens is that the start sequence gets inserted into the membrane and this is trans con remember and it says, hey we're going to start we're going to insert the protein and the protein is fed through just little by little see until it reaches the stop sequence where it stops this process process stops. And so now we have this protein that's actually integrated into the membrane twice through both. The start sequence here in red and the stop sequence. But we don't want that because remember this is a single pass protein. So a protein called a signal peptide test comes in and it chops this off, right? And now we have a single past protein which is inserted into the membrane. It disassociates from the trans low con. Let's see, it's not worth it anymore. And the start sequence is just sort of recycled in the membrane. So here's how we get a single pass trans membrane protein, the start sequence in our first until it sort of feeds it through slowly until it reaches the stop sequence. Start sequence is cleaned off, separates from the trans lo con. And we have our single pass protein. Now that's for single passes. But not all membrane proteins are single past proteins. Remember some of them are multi pass proteins, meaning that they are sort of passing through the membrane multiple different times. And so they have more than one insertion, more than one insertion. And so in order to do this, what happens is that they don't just contain one start and one stop sequence. They contain multiple start and stop transfer sequences. And so pretty much the start and stop transfer sequences and multi pass trans membrane protein don't actually look different. It's not that one's red and one's orange like I showed you before they actually look the same and they have the same sequence essentially. But it's just the order of them that determines whether their start or whether they're stopped. So the start sequence is the one that the trans Loken encounters first. The stop sequence is the one that encounters second. Then if it encounters a third one, that'll be a start. Then if it encounters 1/4 1, that'll be a stop. And so it keeps just going back, it starts with start, go, start, stop, start, stop until it just runs out of these transfer sequences. And so what does this actually look like here is an example, I can disappear. You can see it here's an example that looks very similar but in this case this will be a multi pass trans membrane protein. So we have a start sequence and a stop sequence exactly like before it enters exactly like before where the start sequence is here and then it encounters a stop sequence. Um and then because this is a multi pass with only to pass, it's going to disassociate from the trans low con and you'll have two passes through the membrane this first one and the second. Now, if the protein was longer, let's say it goes out here, right, and we had potentially another start sequence. Oh, that's not blue. So if we had another start sequence here and another stop sequence here, what would happen is that this sequence would again go back into the membrane and this one would stop it. And it would end up as a four multi pass trans membrane protein instead of a two. So the number of times that this protein enters and exits the membrane determines how many multi pass is it. Is it too? Is in this case, is that four is in this case is at seven. Just depends on how many starts and stops sequences there are. And so it pretty much can go on forever. A really common number is seven. Um so we'll see that a lot with membrane proteins that insert into the membrane seven different times. So if it was the case of a seven multi pass trans membrane protein, what would they have? They would have a start, right at the first start, they'd have a stop, they have a start, they have a stop, they have a start, we have to stop and then a start and it would end here so that it passed through the membrane 1234567 times. So that is how proteins either single path or multi pass insert into the membrane. So with that let's move on

