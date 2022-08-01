ER Protein Modifications

okay in this video, I'm gonna be talking about different er modifications that happen for proteins. So proteins they have to go out into the cell do a lot of things um and so before they want to head out in the cell they need to make sure that they look right. So they need to have all the different modifications their hair and their makeup dine before they can head out and to sell to do things. So the er is a major source of this modification kind of thinking is like a hair salon or something fixing up these proteins so that they can get ready to go out and do their functions. So the first type of modification that happens is going to be glad constellation and this is gonna be the addition of a sugar in case you don't remember why glide constellation is and like oscillation occurs in the er first. So how this happens is there's this precursor molecule, Dollar call and that gets added onto any protein that's going to be glycol insulated. So it's the the same molecule and anything that needs, it is going to be it's going to be added on first. So for all the women out there used to or know anything about makeup for men to be choosy Dollar calls, kind of like the foundation. So that gets added on first before anything else happens. And then um once uh that precursors added on it can be modified, you know, you can add things to it, you can take things away from it but that's gonna be the foundation that goes on Any protein that needs like oscillation and so um this is super important. Super important for proteins because um these sugars that are added on are the foundations that are added on our tags. They mark this protein for proper folding. And it's been determined actually that the chaperone proteins that are responsible for protein folding actually bind the protein through binding um different sugars that have been added on through like oscillation. So the chaperones bind the sugars and that helps them bold everything into the correct place. So black oscillations. Super important. Then you have this G. P. I. Anchor. I'm not even gonna attempt to say that I suggest you don't either. You'll always see it as G. P. I. Um And so this is an anchor that's added to proteins that um are destined for the plasma membrane. So why is this anchor added? Well this anchor is added because if you add if you add an anchor to a protein that anchors it to the plasma membrane. But then at any other point you want to just kind of cut it off. Just cut it off and release it into the night. And so G. P. I. Anchors are added to proteins that are generally going to be released into the cell or released into the extra cellular environment. So G. P. I. Anchors is another thing that happens in er it's super super important. So this is an example of my consolation. So this is what I said about you know your foundation. Um so you have all these different Allah go sacrifice that can be added onto proteins. But it all starts with this molecule and this molecule is added on and then it's further modified to whatever it wants to be in different components or different cellular organelles but it starts out all the same way as this this molecule. Now another thing that happens is this protein called protein di sulfide isOM arrays helps with the formation of di sulfide bonds. So di sulfide bonds are you know these really strong um bonds that help keep the protein together and just sort of help keep it shaped and bond in the way that it should be. So protein di sulfide I summarize helps to do that and then you have the unfolded protein response. So you can kind of imagine this is like your friend when you go out at night because it's going to detect the misfolded protein. So it's going to tell those proteins and say hey you really don't look good enough to go out tonight. So um what we're gonna do is we're just actually going to redo this whole thing. So the unfolded protein response has these proteins called Iraq proteins. It's kind of like your friend. And so the ride proteins they come in they say oh dear goodness you do not look right so these are proteins that are misfolded. They say no you can't go out like that. So what they do is they transport them to the side of salt and eventually degrade them. But let's hope your friends don't degrade you and you're not looking that great and want to go out. So um so this is what happens with the unfolded protein response, you have this protein transported er and then normally it looks good, it looks like it's folded well and it's ready to go out into the world, but sometimes it's something happens and it aggregates or misfolds or it doesn't look very good. So you got a new haircut and it's really not good for you. Um and so the unfolded protein response and these sherrod proteins come in and they say, nope, you're not going to go out. So what they do is they transport these things into the side us all and degrade them. And so you can kind of think that as like your friend pushing you into your closet and telling you to find a new outfit. So that's the unfolded protein response. So with that let's now move on

Hide transcripts