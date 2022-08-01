Nuclear Structures

Hi in this video we're going to be talking about M. RNA export and the nucleus. So M. RNA is produced in the nucleus but right now all we know about the nucleus is that it's an organ I'll and where the D. N. A. Is contained. But the nucleus is actually this really diverse structure that has a lot of different compartments in it that all have different functions. So this video is mainly going to be just kind of a lot of vocabulary talking about different structures and functions of the nucleus. So like I just said the nucleus consists of many sub compartments with different functions. So one of these compartments is the nuclear envelope and this envelope is formed of two lipid bi layer is very similar to the plasma membrane except for it has two lipid bi layers instead of just one. So the outer membrane of the nucleus actually connects with the er or the endo plasma particular. Um and then the para nuclear space which is the space between the two envelopes between the two membranes is actually at the exact same as the er lumen. So it's kind of difficult to imagine. But actually the outer membrane of the nucleus is actually part of the membrane of the er therefore that para nuclear space is just sort of continuous with the er lumen space. Now inside the are embedded within the nuclear envelope. Are these proteins called nuclear pore complexes And these are pores that really are responsible for connecting the nuclear plasm to the inside of the nucleus and the side is all. So these are just one, these aren't one protein. They're really made up of a bunch of different proteins called nuclear porn proteins. Um there's a ton of them around 3000 or 4000 pores per cell. So it's a lot of different pores. And they are really responsible for blocking large molecules from getting into the nucleus. So small ones can pass um that's just based on their structure and we'll talk more about their structure later. But the nuclear pores block really large things around 3000 daltons. You don't need to know that number. Just sort of know this this is a large molecule that the nuclear pore is responsible for blocking. Now another structure of the nucleus is the nuclear lamin A. To and this is just a sort of this matrix of proteins um that really exists right under the nuclear envelope inside the nucleus. That provides shape and structure. Um So the proteins that make up the nuclear lamin A. Are called Lammens. Um and those are proteins that line the inner surface of the nuclear membrane and really just sort of help support it. They're kind of like a scaffold um that provide the shape and the structure to the nucleus. And then I'm one of the last structures that I really want to hit highlight there more than these but the final one is the nuclear list and that is the location where ribosomes are made. And so um within the nuclear Alice there is this region called the nuclear organizing region and this is a stretch of D. N. A. That contains the ribosomes RNA genes. And so that D. N. A. Sits within the nuclear lists are sort of ready to be transcribed and everything that's responsible for making those RNA all those proteins transcription factors or synthesis facilitators all sort of accumulate in this nuclear list. And that's they all work to form the river is owned by transcribing these ribosomes RNA genes. Now those are just a few of the main um nuclear structures that you really should know um in cell biology. But there are others in case you run across these in your book or the professor mentioned them in lecture. Um Some of these are called cage. Nobody's jim speckles and they all have different functions really but they just are different structures of the nucleus. But we're not gonna talk about those just because they're not as important as these other structures that I mentioned. Um Now one thing that is really important to know is before we've always been talking biology classes. We've always talked about the nucleus as this region that holds D. N. A. And chromosomes but you don't really think about you know are these chromosomes just sort of thrown in the nucleus. Are they specific location where they kind of reside. And so chroma tin which is remember the D. N. A. And the protein actually reside within specific regions of the nucleus. So it's not just sort of they're all in there floating around in the nucleus. They actually contain very specific regions where the D. N. A. Sits. And so how the nucleus controls where the D. N. A. Is going to be and how it sort of make sure that it's in the correct location is actually through hetero chroma tin. So the hetero chroma genes on the chromosome will bind to specific regions in the nuclear envelope. And so that sort of connects the chromosome to very specific regions of the nuclear envelope. And that is what allows the chromosomes to remain in their region and not sort of float off to other regions that they're not supposed to be in. So this is a very simple drawing of the nucleus. But you can take a second if you would like and sort of try to figure out you know where all of these things that I just talked about. So the first one is the nuclear envelope. Remember this is has to buy layers. Just kind of hard to see in this picture but know that that's there. We have the nuclear pores and those block big molecules from entering into the nucleus. We have the nuclear list down here which remember produces ribosomes. And then we also have some other things that we that are on here and that includes the nuclear lamin A. So if I were to just draw this really fast, what it would look like is kind of this a mesh work that would go all the way around of proteins called lamin proteins. So we'll say nuclear laminar with the laminar proteins or the layman proteins that helps support the structure. And then if we had some chromosomes in here, probably should make them green, we'll make them black. These hetero chromosome regions which are here are going to bind to the nuclear envelope for the nuclear lamin A. And sort of secure the chromosomes to their correct location so they don't float off into regions they're not supposed to be in. So these, so these are the main structures of the nucleus. So now let's turn the page.

