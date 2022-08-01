So now let's talk about the amino acids themselves. So helicopter chains are made by linking amino acids together. But each amino acid has unique properties. So um all amino acids have a car box, a group, an amino group and a hydrogen around this sort of central carbon. But there is a property called an R. Group which is a side chain on the amino acid. And that differs between amino acids and gives them the unique properties. But I've talked about now this our group um can be polar and charged, which allows for it to form ionic bonds with other charged molecules. It can be polar and uncharged, which can form hydrogen bonds with other molecule, including water. It can be non polar giving the overall protein this sort of make it unable to interact with water. And then there's a final group called the other group. And these are sort of amino acids that don't necessarily fall into any of these other categories. Um And so these groups kind of classify the different types of our groups that they are. And you can see how these differences um in the amino acids gives the overall poly peptide chain or protein unique properties based on how many of which kind of our groups are present. Now another property that we've talked about before. But I just want to mention again is that amino acids exist as stereo I steamers. And so the four groups are asymmetrically arranged around the alpha carbon. So these are called the D. And L. Forms. Um But since we're talking about proteins, just know that only the L form is used in proteins. So the first example that we're going to talk about here is the structure of amino acid. We have our alpha carbon here. We have our amino group here. We have our car boxes here, we have our hydrogen and we have our our group. And remember this is the one that gives it the unique properties. Now the second example here is going to be the 20 amino acid structures. Now Some of you are going to have to memorize all 20 of these. Um some of you will have the option of memorizing all 20 of these for a test. For instance when I took cell biology I had to memorize all of these for extra credit on a test. Um there's not really much I can help you with with this other than um you know he I've shown you all the structures here and that's just going to be a major made a factor of you know, getting some flash cards out and trying to memorize these structures But these the ones that I'm presenting here are organized by the R group and by the properties that they have. So this one up here has um are sort of charged side chains. These are gonna be polar uncharged. These are the three special cases the others and then these ones down here have hydrophobic or are non polar And so here are the 20 amino acids. Um for your use in case you decide that you either need to or just want to learn all of these structures. I will say if you're planning on taking biochemistry knowing the male is going to be really useful in the future if you're um, you know, I just feel like maybe you should go ahead and do it feel free. So with that, let's now move on.

