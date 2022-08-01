Hi in this topic, we're gonna be talking about protein basics. So the first basics that we need to know are just some basic vocabulary. So that when we start talking more about complex protein issues, we understand what we're talking about. So first we're going to talk about about protein structures and proteins are made or four of these structures by linking amino acids together. So um the thing that or a polyp peptide chain is formed by peptide bonds between amino acids. So when a bunch of amino acids are linked together, we actually call that a polyp peptide chain Now. A so how does a polyp peptide chain connect with what a protein is? Well, a multi merrick protein. It's gonna have multiple polyp peptide chains. Each one is going to be called a sub unit. And then a mod americ protein is made up a single polyp peptide chain. So if if a protein only contains one polyp peptide chain, that's a mon americ protein, if it contains multiple polyp peptide chains, then it's a multi merrick protein. And each one of those chains are called a sub unit. So the polyp peptide chain is made from a polyp peptide backbone which has a repeating sequence of nitrogen and carbon atoms. So you can see this here in this example down here, let me go away while we talk about this. So for it to follow this we have carbon, nitrogen carbon, nitrogen, carbon nitrogen. So these repeating sequence of nitrogen carbons. Now the interministerial is going to be um the side with the amino group or the NH three group of its in the other end has a C terminus which has a car box cell group at its end. So we're looking at this, this is a three amino acid poly peptide chain. We have 123 amino acids and here we have a car boxing group, C. 00. H. And here we have an N. H. Three right here. And so this is going to be the in terminus and this one's gonna be the c terminus. And so those are the components that make up the basics of a polyp peptide chain. So now let's move on.

