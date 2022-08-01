Okay, so now let's talk about sort of some larger protein folding things that you need to know. So proteins form into complex shapes. There's so many different proteins, they all have different functions. So of course they all have to have a different shape. And so some proteins or most of them actually can actually just self assemble. So their amino acids give them certain properties and those properties allow for folding without assistance. Um So like I said, information required is just inherent in the amino acid side chains or there are groups. Um So there's a couple of terms here that we can use to talk about what state the protein is in. So one is denatured, which is when it's in its unfolded state. Um And the self assembling proteins will re nature or reform in proper conditions. Now, can I just fold anywhere into any shape willy nilly whatever they want. No, and that's because the peptide bonds and the polyp peptide backbone restrict movement. So that is a limit on protein folding. So the peptide or the polyp peptide backbone is restrictive. You know, it has these certain bonds that only allow for so much movement. So that really prevents proteins from folding into just any shape that they feel like it and it helps allow the protein to form into its cracked shape. So here's an example of what a denatured protein would look like. So here it's proper form and here it's denatured. Uh And so this took heat for instance, city nature and lots of things can denature unfold proteins including ph um heat. But self assembling proteins can take it upon themselves to sort of go back to their folded form whenever they are in the proper conditions. So we called the proteins folded shape. It's confirmation. I don't know if I've been using that term, but that's what I meant. The approaching confirmation as it's folded shape and it folds to the property of the R group. Now. Um like I've already said, it can't necessarily fold into whatever shape it wants to um Instead it's restricted by the polyp peptide backbone but it's also restricted by gifts. Free energy. So the confirmation that it forms is the one with the lowest gibbs free energy because it doesn't want to take energy to fold this thing. So it just wants to fold without using energy. And so um now you can imagine that there are tons of confirmations protein skin form. But the one with the lowest gibbs free energy is usually the one that it does form. And this is called a negative state. So um there's usually, you know, this small numb confirmations with kind of equal gibbs free energy or close to equal gifts. Free energy. And that's the state that the protein will actually form in. And of course there's thousands of possibilities of what this could be that the native state is generally the one with the lowest free energy. And so the confirmation folded shape is mainly formed through non covalin interactions. So we've talked about some of these and other videos. These include things like hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, Vander wal's and hydrophobic interactions. So the protein confirmation is held in its complex shape based on non koval a interactions. And but there is a form of covalin interaction called a di sulfide bond. And um this can form between sulfur atoms on to 16 amino acids and this is really a stabilizing bond. That is really important and protein confirmation. So mostly the protein folds using non covalin bonds that can use this covalin di sulfide bond if it needs to. So here we have just a protein you can see here it's folded into this complex shape and um all these little things sticking off here. Um we can just sort of refer to those, these are the amino acids and all of them have these are groups that have different properties that allow the protein to form into this confirmation versus any of the other confirmations that it could have folded into. Now, sometimes the protein can't fold on its own. And so when it can't fold on its own, it requires the use of proteins called chaperone proteins and they can assist in protein folding. So there are two groups the first called molecular chaperones and they're really responsible for sort of stabilizing unfolded or just partially folded proteins and how they do this is they bind to the protein And prevent aggregation of the unfolded or misfolded proteins. So one that you may read about in the book is HSP 70. And so by preventing that this um sort of aggregation it allows the protein to have a little bit more time to fold correctly. Now the second group is chaperones and chaperones chaperones work a little different because instead of just binding to the protein, what they do is they actually create these small chambers within the cell. And that allows for the sequestering or the separation of unfolded proteins from the rest of the south. And so the protein then can refold without influence of water or other molecules that may be present in the side of some. So these formed these cylindrical folding core and the unfolded protein sort of sits in there and um it is separated from the environment and entrance into the chaperone in core is controlled through proteins that act kind of as lids that open and shut when the protein needs to enter and shut. Well it's in there so it re folds and then it can open again and let it out. So an example of this that you might see in your book is HSP 60. So um chaperones can refold proteins. Generally these require energy through a T. P hydraulic sis. So they're not they're not you know energy they require energy to function. And a lot of times these don't necessarily work the way they should and diseases like Parkinson's and alzheimer's which are really diseases of misfolded proteins. So this is what a chaperone in looks like. You can see there's a nice hole here where the unfolded protein goes into um to refold. And here you can see it from another angle with the chamber inside of there. Now, normally there would be some kind of lid here that could open and close, allowing proteins in and out as necessary. So, so that's protein folding basics approaching folding. Let's now move on.

