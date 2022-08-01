Four Protein Models

Okay. So now we're going to talk about the four protein model. So you're going to see proteins um shown a lot of different ways by your professor and also buy textbooks that you may have and there are four different ways of presenting proteins. Each kind of showing a different thing. So the first one is going to be the backbone model and this is kind of the overall organization of the poly peptide chain. The 2nd 1 is the ribbon ribbon model which shows polyp Epstein backbone folding. The wire model is going to show the amino acid side chains and the space filling model is going to show a contour map of the protein surface. So let's look at the example and we'll go over which one is which. The first thing you see here is your backbone model and you can kind of see this is the overall organization of the polyp peptide backbone. Then you have the ribbon model here which has the polyp peptide backbone but also its orientation. So you have this orientation here, we're gonna talk about what that is. You have this different orientation here. And so this is the polyp peptide backbone um just the same as this one is. And the backbone model. But you can see that they're showing different different things. Now, the wire model is here and you can see that we started adding in amino acid side chains here. Um so you can see some here, there's here usually wherever this these yellow things are um can kind of be are usually amino acid side chains. Um and so we're getting more complex into what this protein actually looks like. And then finally you have this space filling model, you go down a little and that's the contour map. And you can see that you can kind of see, you know, the surface of the protein where the divots are, where there's raised atoms and follow this kind of along and creating this contour map of what the protein the overall protein shape is. So those are the four models that you're gonna see of proteins in your textbook or in lecture. So let's move on.

