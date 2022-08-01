Okay, so another macro molecule that we're gonna talk about now are lipids and they are responsible for the formulation formation of cellular barriers. And so um we're probably most familiar with the lipids that form the plasma membrane which is a barrier of the cell um and its external environment. And we also know from our intro class that lipids are typically non polar, which means that they do not dissolve in water. And so there are many different types of lipids. So we're going to go through each one individually. So the first one that you're probably most familiar with are phosphor lipids and they are they are the lipids that make up bi layer membranes. So things like the plasma membrane or the mitochondrial membrane and they are composed of fatty acids. So what is the fatty acid? It's a long and branched hydrocarbon chain. So you can see this here. So here's the hydrocarbon chain. Um and then it also has a polar group on the end which you can see there now um fossil lipids are composed of two of them. So here's your phosphor lipid right here. So you have your first fatty acid in your second and you have your polar group. So they are empathic. Which means that they contain both hydra filic and hydrophobic parts. So here you have your hydrophobic hydrophobic and you have your hydro filic part. So that's a possible lipid. Now another class of lipids are fats and they are really responsible for energy storage. So one of the most common fats are triglycerides and they're actually composed of three fatty acids. So you can see 123 and they are linked by an ester bond to a glycerol molecule which you can see here on the end now they these fatty acids can be saturated if they do not contain double bonds or unsaturated if they do so for this first fatty acid, it does not contain any double bonds. So this one is going to be saturated where this, whereas the second one has a double bond right here, so this is gonna be unsaturated and then the third one has no double bonds. So this one is gonna be saturated and um the saturation of molecules are fats plays a big role um and sort of rigidity and flexibility of the molecule. And we're gonna talk about this a lot more in future lessons. Now, fats are extremely important because they store energy. And so one g of fat actually stores twice the energy of one g of carbohydrates or policy aka rides. So they're big energy storage molecules. And we know this I mean it's very hard to lose fat when we're exercising and that's because it stores so much energy. Now, another class of lipids and the final class that we're going to talk about our steroids. So steroids are a class of lipids responsible for hormone signaling and they play a major role in membrane structure. And we're not going to talk about their roles today but know that we will talk about them in the future. And so steroids look different than the other lipids that we talked about because they actually are these rings. And you can see here down here cholesterol, which is a really common example in cell biology. Um that's found really in cell membranes, um has this very distinct ring structure compared to, you know, something like a triglyceride, which looks like a traditional fatty acid with these long hydrocarbon chains where steroids are much more. Um you know, in these ring formations. So now we've talked about lipids, Let's move on.

