mRNA Export

Okay so now we're gonna talk about M. RNA export from the nucleus. So um after transcription and processing of the M. R. N. A. It has to be transported out of the nucleus for the nucleus into the side of hell. Because translation occurs in the side of saul. And we need the M. RNA to become a protein. So how does the nucleus decide which are N. A. S. Um get transported into the side of saul? Well um there is a process using a approaching called an M. R. And P exporter that recognizes a signal on the M. RNA called a nuclear export signal. And so the M. R. M. R. N. P exporter can recognize that nuclear export signal and allow for the M. RNA to export out of the nucleus. And so how does it get out? It gets out through the nuclear pore complexes which connect the nuclear plasm to the side of saul. And so it's really importantly it's important to know that only correctly processed RNA can be exported from the nucleus. Anything that is incorrectly processed is actually taken by the X. Zone and um sort of degrades two grades any improperly processed R. N. A. And N. Tron is left in the nucleus. And also whenever the embargo is transported it goes in the five prime direction. So over to look at just a cell here you can see that there's a nucleus here. Um And inside is the D. N. A transcription happens then processing happens to to um result in this mature RNA from here let's say there's a nuclear export signal here that the M. R. And P. Can recognize and allow for export. And this goes into the side of saw um for eventual translation. So that's M. RNA export. Let's not move on.

