Okay. So this video is going to talk about nuclear import which is the process of getting proteins that need to be in the nucleus inside of the nucleus. So all the proteins that need to get inside the nucleus have the same signal. And that signal is called a nuclear localization signal. And this N. L. S. Is required um for proteins that need to get into the nucleus. Now it's extremely important. You don't need to know exactly what the sequence is. I'm just gonna tell you it does consist of licensing and Argentina are a lot of it. But this sequence is really important, not only because it allows proteins to get into the nucleus but also because it's really easily regulated. So of course not every protein that needs to be in the nucleus needs to always be there. So there is this regulation of process of making sure that proteins that need to get into the nucleus are only coming in whenever they're necessary. So how this happens is by blocking the N. L. S. Sequence whenever it's not needed. So if other proteins or molecules can come and sort of hide the N. L. S. Sequence then that will keep that protein in the side of salt. But when those molecules or proteins release then the N. L. S. Is released and that can be recognized and allowed for nuclear import and regulation of this process is of course extremely important because we don't need all these proteins in the nucleus all the time. So once the N. L. S. Sequence is released um how does it actually get in? Well it gets in because there is this protein called the important important protein and that recognizes the N. L. S. Sequence in the side, it's all so once important recognizes the N. L. S. They're bound together this sort of cargo protein and the important. And then that can actually transport the of the nuclear pore into side is all. But now we have a problem because we have the cargo protein inside the nucleus but it's bound to this other protein that we don't need or really want. So we have to make sure that the cargo like dis associates from the important. So how it does this is through a third protein. You know, it's sort of getting complicated. But this third protein is called RAN GTP. And when RAN GTP binds the important complex in the cargo that releases the cargo. Which is great because now we have the cargo inside the nucleus which is exactly what we wanted. But now we also have this other complex that we don't really need inside the nucleus. We have this important and that's bound to random GTP. So when this happens when important is bound to RAN GTP, we're lucky because this complex actually can go back through the nuclear pore and end up in the side of Saul great. But now there's one final problem, anyone can figure it out right. We need the important to be able to act again. So once this complex gets into the side of saul what happens is RAN GTP becomes ran G. D. P. Which means it loses a phosphate. And that allows for the release of important which can then act again. So that's kind of the words to what happened. Let's actually figure this out by an image. So the first step here is we have the cargo protein with the N. L. S. Sequence. And that binds to important. Now when those two are bound this can get in pass through the nuclear pore, which is this nuclear pore and get inside the nucleus. But we have a problem because once it's inside we don't want it bound to important. So what happens is this third step with rand GTP binds and that releases the cargo and the car goes free to go do whatever it needs to do. But we have a problem because we have this complex now inside the nucleus. But luckily what happens is this complex is transported out of the nuclear pore into the side. Us all. And so now we have the G. T. P. And the important inside the side is all. But what we need to happen is we need these two separate. So what happens is G. T. P becomes G. D. P. And that allows for the separation of important. So this is gonna be step five. And when those two are separated, this can go back and sort of start all over with step one. So that is the process of nuclear import. And I get it's kind of confusing but we run through these processes a lot with GTP and GDP transitions, sort of controlling these kind of feedback loops of different processes in cell biology. So this is one example of one of these with nuclear import. But we're going to see a lot of these GTP GDP controls in future topics. So now let's move on.

