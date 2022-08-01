So the next macro molecule that we're going to talk about our proteins and proteins are extremely important in cell biology because they are responsible for carrying out cellular activities. So um what are the building blocks of proteins? The building blocks are amino acids. And they are used linked together to make these things called poly peptide chains that then can form proteins which carry out cellular activities. So amino acids have an alpha carbon, a karaoke cell group and amino group. And then in our group. And so if we look at the amino acid structure, you can see all of these groups here. You have the um you have the amino group, you have the R group, you have the car boxes group and you have the alpha carbon. Now sometimes amino acids you may see them called residues. That's another term specifically when talking about you know usually specific amino acids in a protein. And so amino acids are linked together through bonds called peptide bonds between the car boxes group which would be here and then the amino group of an adjacent amino acid. So that would be if let me back out of the way. So it would be if this um car boxes group bound to this amino group. This would be a peptide bond And that's what links amino acids together. So proteins have a variety of different functions and their function is really determined by their structure structural properties. So there are 20 amino acids which you should be familiar with some of them from your intro class. Um but they are arranged in very specific formations for every protein to provide its function. And generally um the way that it has these all these unique functions is because of the side chain which is called which is which we just learned as the R group and the art group each for each amino acid is different. And so that allows the amino acids to have different properties. And so these are groups can be classified as polar or charged or non polar. And there's even this um this group called the other group of amino acids that don't fit into any of these other classifications but all of these different properties allow for the amino acids to give the protein that is making up unique properties. Now there is also um these things called di sulfide bridges which we'll talk about more in the future. But they are bonds between these soulful high hydroxyl groups on the amino acid system. And so they only occur on this amino acid and they're very strong and stabilizing. So if you really want to stabilize the protein structure, you're going to have these di sulfide bridges or di sulfide bonds to stabilize that structure. So if we look at this um sort of polyp peptide chain. So each one of these circles is as amino acid. And if we zoom in on one of them you can see that it contains an amino group, a car box cell group, this alpha carbon and also this our group which has the unique properties that allow for the protein to fold into specific structures that provided a specific function. So now let's move on.

