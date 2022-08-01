Polysaccharides

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the four classes of macro molecules. So the first macro molecule I want to talk about is that of polish sacha rides which are otherwise known as sugars or carbohydrates and they are responsible for cellular energy storage and support. So mano Sacha rides are the building blocks that make up larger policy aka rides. So monos aka rides are these small subunits that repeatedly added together to create these larger policy aka rides. Now, how are these monos Ackroyd's attached? They're attached to these bonds called like acidic bonds, which happened between a carbon and hydroxyl group on each mono sack ride to attach them together. And policy rights can form linear structures. So just sort of align or they conformed ring structures but essentially they're just repeating units of this chemical formula C merges a carbon to hydrogen and an oxygen. So the N. Is standing for repeating. It is so that can be too, that can be 10, that can be 200 repeating units to make up larger um Policy rides. Now there are two main classes. These consists of Aldo's and keto. Those are the two main classes and the class is determined based on the position of a carbonnel group. So just looking at this example right here, you can see here there's a carbonnel group on the end and so this is actually an al dose and then here you have the carbon a group in the middle, which is the ghettos. So in cell biology we think of um policy aka rides in terms of these these larger complex molecules that are responsible for storage and structure. So in plant cells these are starch and cellulose. So energy is stored as starch and support is provided by cellulose. But in animal cells it's actually glycogen. There isn't animal cells don't have cellulose in them or starch. So they have glycogen and that's responsible for storing chemical energy. Now, typically policy back rides are named by the number of units sub units they contain. So these are a number of mono sack rides. So the first one is a mono sack ride and that's gonna be one sub unit. You can have a dye sack ride which is two sub units. You can have an ala go sack ride which is up to 10 and you can have a policy cried which is more than 11. And so the common sugars you may be familiar with are things like glucose which have one sub unit and therefore is a mono Sacha ride. We have super gross that the dye sack ride with two subunits, lactose is also die. And then we have another one called angelos which you may have not heard of but we'll talk about in future topics but that's just a policy cried. Now we haven't talked about lipids or proteins yet and we will you may be familiar with them from your intro bio class. But there are a lot of policy aka rides that attached to lipids and proteins um that have really important functions in cell biology that we're going to talk about a lot more. So just sort of know there are these things that policy aka rides can attach the different molecules like lipids and proteins and we'll talk about what those are in future videos. So if we look at this example here we have Angelo's which again, if you remember as a policy aka ride, um and it's made up of these bonds called a uh these alpha one through four bonds. So this is just sort of a fancy term that doesn't necessarily that you don't necessarily need to understand the molecular complexity of it. Just know that these bonds refer to which carbon is bound. Um and so here you can see that the bond is occurring between these two, the oxygen occurring between these two carbons. So these are the one and the four um carbons and therefore that's how this name now. So you may, just in case you see this in your textbook, you kind of understand what it means. And so here we have these repeating subunits. Here's one subunit here, there's the end, these repeating units that make up close and there's going to be more on this end. There's gonna be more down here and this is what makes up the policy Ackroyd Angelos and this is kind of what policy back rides look like. So now let's move on

Hide transcripts