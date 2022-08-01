Okay so now we're going to talk about the second class of micro molecules and that is nucleic acids were familiar with nucleic acids already from intro classes but let's just another quick review. Make sure everyone's on the same page moving forward. So nucleic acids are the subunits of DNA and RNA which are responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information. And so each nucleotide contains a base which you're familiar with. But we'll review in just a second a five carbon sugar which is either deoxyribonucleic ribose and a phosphate group. Now there are two classes of bases. These are pure rings or perimeter things and that has to do with their actual shape. So you can see here that pure ing's have a pair of fused rings which you can see right here while perimeter tings only have let me do a different color only have one. So these are my teens and wrong color pure reigns. Now the bases are ones that we're familiar with their A. G. C. T. Or you um adding guanine, cytosine, thiamine or your cell. Your cell is found only in R. N. A. Okay, enjoy that there. But adenine and guanine are the pure rings which have a pair of fused rings. Well cytosine thiamine and your sl or perimeter things. Now you probably have already learned this. Um but these are just good classification. You're going to have to know them if you don't remember them. And we'll review and do some practice in just a second. So um what are the bonds that link? Um different of these bases and these nucleotides together. The bonds that do that are fossil di ester bonds. And they link responsible for linking nucleic acids together. And it's important the order that nucleic acids are linked because the linear sequence is actually in coach genetic information that makes up the genes that eventually become protein. So they can't just link any nucleic acid with another one. It has to be in a specific order. Um And we'll talk about more about how that's done in different topics coming up. So there is a function of nucleotides that we really don't think of that often. We think okay nucleotide store genetic information but we don't necessarily think that they can also store energy. But they do because a teepee which you've heard over and over again in your intro class is actually at a scene triphosphate. And so that's a nucleotide. Um that has a very specific function. Not in genetic information but in supplying energy for numerous cellular reactions. So A T. V. Is going to be really important in the future. And we don't think of it as a nucleotide but it is. And so um so here we're just going to look at a very short DNA molecule here and you can see you have your four bases. Guanine, cytosine, adenine. And timing uh they're bound together here. Um And you can see that the pure greens with the two fused rings always bind to a protein which has the one ring throughout the whole thing. And um yeah and you can also see which we didn't go over here, but you should know from your intro class and also from chapter one that if you remember A binds the T. And G. Binds to see. And you can see this happening here throughout A. And T. G. And C. So now let's let's move on.

