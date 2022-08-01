Leaving the ER

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about goldy processing and transport. So in order for proteins to get to the Golgi they first have to leave the E. R. So this is what this video is gonna be about. So um when proteins leave the are they automatically just end up at the Golgi for the most part not everything but most proteins that leave the er end up in the Golgi. And so in order to leave the er they have to be transported out in vesicles. And so the vesicles that actually are going to transport proteins um that are marked for exit from the er and entrance into the golgi by some type of sorting signal. Um These vesicles are called cop to vesicles and that means they have this protein coat for called COP two. And we're gonna go over different types of protein coats and different lessons But just know right now that in order to leave the E. R. And travel to the gold. The they have to transport out through vesicles now. Only properly processed proteins can exit the er for the golgi. So if the protein is unfolded right? If it doesn't look right it's not going to leave the E. R. And the reason is is because chaperone proteins um can come in and they control that folding um And then improperly folded proteins are going to be transported out of the er usually through some type of misfolded protein response or unfolded protein response and left up to the proteus um to degrade them. So if the protein wants to get to the gold it has to be processed properly Now, once it's packed into a testicle it's properly folded, the protein wants to arrive at the Golgi. So that is going to depend entirely on vestigial fusion. Right? So the protein is in the testicle if it wants to get into the gold it's going to have to fuse. So this type of fusion is given a special name, it's called hedorah typical fusion and that is going to be membrane fusion from two different compartments. So the two compartments here are gonna be the er and the Golgi which are going to have slightly different membrane components in them. So it's called hetero typical or you know different types of physical fusion. Now there is this interesting thing that can sometimes happen and I have it here i italicize because you don't necessarily need to know about it but it is interesting and you may read about it and that's called vesicular tubular clusters. So these are actually er vesicles that fuse together to create a big compartment. So these are tiny vesicles that you know add on each other. Make this large er vesicles compartment that will then fuse with the golgi delivering all of its content at once instead of in little spurts throughout between all these different vesicles. So what happens if a protein that wasn't supposed to leave the er actually gets transported to the gold while the these proteins contain retrieval sequences that direct them back to the er If they leave an example of this is a sequence called K. Dell and that KL is just like a tag that says I'm not supposed to be here. Please tell me, please get me back home. And that home is the er so they get directed back to the er through different types of vesicles. So here we have um this is gonna be the er here and we have our gold G. And you can see that there's hetero typical fusion where these little tiny vesicles all go and they're all going to individually fused. And then you have these vesicular tubular clusters which start out as little um vesicles but eventually fuse together with other ones to create this large compartment that will fuse to the golgi. So that is how proteins leave the er and arrive at the golgi. So now let's now turn the page

Hide transcripts