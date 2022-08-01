Golgi Protein Modifications

Okay so now we're going to talk about um glad constellation and other protein modifications that happen in the Golgi. So for a protein that wants to get out and do something it's gotta look pretty. So that first starts in the er say with its makeup and then it goes to the Golgi to do its hair. And so the Golgi complex is a major location where proteins are modified. So the first modification I want to talk about is the first one that we talked about in the er and that's gonna be like oscillation. So glide consolation remember is the addition of carbohydrates. Um And it can occur in two forms on proteins and these forms are modified and created in the Golgi. So the first is going to be in linked glide consolation and that is when the sugar is linked to a nitrogen atom so that's going to be an in and then you have linked like oscillation which is going to be added to a hydroxyl group which if you remember what that is is an O. H. 00. Length. And notice also as well that these have been on different amino acids although you don't need to know which amino acids they happen on. Not for cell biology anyways and so protein like oscillation is important for protein folding and stability. So here's your to form so here's your in linked you can see is added here and here's your link which you can see is added here. Um So you have your glide constellation added onto these different amino assets. So there is a term called terminal glide consolation and that is going to be the final modification that happens to glide oscillation. So remember glide consolation all starts out the same way it all starts out with its foundation but all these different modifications can happen to it so that it creates all these different sugars on these proteins. But there is a final one that happens and it's called terminal black oscillation. And this final one occurs in the Golgi. So once it leaves the Golgi it's not going to have any more modifications done to it. So it needs to make sure it finishes it here. So for instance one terminal glide consolation that happens is for in terminal glide consolation that's going to occur in the er and it removes glucose and mono sugars in the bulging. Now you don't need to necessarily know this just know this, this happens here. And so there are some enzymes responsible for this. I've italicized them in case you read about them and I'm just wondering what these do. But these are the enzymes responsible for this modification. Now proteins undergo a lot of different modifications in the Golgi and each modification occurs in a different sister in a location or region or whatever you want to put here within the Golgi. And so each one of the Golgi regions there are functional differences. So the cysts does different things in the trans which does different things in the media. So here we have protein modification. So remember this protein is going to start out here in the er but eventually it gets transferred to the Golgi. Um So this whole thing here is the Golgi and you can see that modification. So it starts out with all these different colors and ends up with these um These modifications are happening in the Golgi before they're transported to the plasma membrane. So the golgi is a major place for protein modification with that. Let's now turn the page.

