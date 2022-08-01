Golgi Structure

So in this video we're gonna be talking about what the golgi looks like. So the Golgi complex, you may also see it as the apparatus has a distinct structure that is made up of these flattened membrane enclosed stacks. Um And so each one of these stacks is called a cistern. And they make up the gold G. So there's about 3-20 um per gold deeper. And that number depends on the cell type. Some have more, some have less. Now the gold is gonna be ordered into three sections. You have the cis golgi which is going to face the er you have the trans golgi which is going to face the plasma membrane and then you have the medial golgi which sits in between them both. So if we look here, we have our cysts which is going to face the er So this is a vesicles that's coming in from the er then we have our trans face which is going to face the plasma membrane. And here these outgoing vesicles that are going somewhere out. And then in between here we have our medial and each one of these zac's here, it's called a cistern. So this is the weird blubber ish looking goldie. So with that let's not turn the page

