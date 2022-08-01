Bilayer Formation and Fluidity

Okay, so in this video we're gonna talk about bi layer composition and asymmetry. So what that means is what we're going to talk about is what the by layer is made of. So its composition. And the fact that it's not symmetrical, meaning that each side of the bi layer is different, has different things in it. So first let's talk about composition. So the composition. So what the membranes made up of the type of lipids in the membrane are really important because they affect how fluid that membrane is, so how much it can move around and then what it can do its function. And so the fluidity of the membrane, so it's moving around is controlled by not only the amount of lipids, so how many lipids are in it, but also by the type. So certain type of lipids make it more fluid and other types of lipids make it less fluid. So some examples of things that make it more fluid are shorter chains. So the shorter hydrophobic change. So the average is around 18, 20 carbon chains and a lipid. Um But if you're shorter than that, say uh 14 for instance, which it can go down to 14, then that's going to make the lipid more fluid. It's going to be moving around more. If you want something, if you want a membrane that's less fluid, you can make the hydrocarbon chains longer. Right? Exactly. But there's a second thing that you can do and that is saturated hydrocarbon chain. So what does that mean to be saturated? You go over this in chemistry, Well saturation has to do with the number of double bonds and saturated hydrophobic chains have no double bonds. And so those without any double bonds, that means they're all single bonds and that means they're saturated and if they're saturated that they're more rigid. And so that's going to make the membrane less fluid. Whereas unsaturated, which have double bonds are more fluid. So what are some things that make it more fluid? It's unsaturated bonds, it's shorter chains. Those types of things make the lipids in the membrane more fluid. And so um another way, so that's sort of the composition, different things that lipids can look like. But remember it's also the type of lipids in the membrane can also affect fluidity. And a big example of this is cholesterol and cholesterol can really affect membrane fluidity. And what it does is cholesterol is actually the short rigid molecule and whatever it gets into the membrane that also makes the membrane more rigid. So it's short, it's rigid and it sort of sinks into the the lipid membrane and that makes it less fluid. So membranes less fluid less permeable and cholesterol is actually a really frequent way membranes adjust their fluidity so they add more cholesterol if they want to be less fluid or they remove it from the membranes that they want to be more fluid. And it makes up about 20% of the weight of lipids and animal cells. So that includes ourselves as well. So here we have saturation of lipid hydrophobic chains. Remember saturation equals no double bonds and unsaturated equals a double bond. So this one is a mono unsaturated meaning it has one double bond in it right here. And you can see that when you add a double bond into this lipid, it creates a little kink, right? Right here, where the lipid lipid tails are, those hydrophobic tails are no longer perfectly aligned with each other. They sort of separate out from each other. And when they do that means that when they insert into the membrane you have this extra space here, right, there's all this extra space. And what this means is this extra space makes it more fluid. Whereas when you're tightly packed as in a saturated lipids, it's going to be less fluid because everything is tightly packed together. So that is sort of the composition. But now let's talk about asymmetry because there are all these different lipids, right? There's different lipids of length, lipids of saturation versus saturation, different types of lipids cholesterol and things like that. And the position of these membranes in the membrane are not equally distributed on each side. So what that means is that this side of the membrane by layer and this side of the membrane by layer can be different. So one side can contain more cholesterol. The other one can contain more double bonds more unsaturated um hydrophobic tails. It just means that they're not equal the two sides of the membrane do not look alike. They're not symmetrical. We call them asymmetric. And so because they're not alike, we have to be able to distinguish them. It's not that we can just say, oh that's a bi layer. All the lipids are the same etcetera etcetera etcetera. No, they're different. And so we have to give them different names. So we call them either the side of solid face or the extra cellular face. So the side of solid face is going to face what it's going to face the side. It's all right. That makes sense. The extra cellular face is going to face the extra cellular environment. But sometimes we call this the aluminum face because it can either face the extra cellular environment. So outside the cell or it can face inside aluminum. So for instance, if we have a membrane here, this would be the extra cellular face. And this would be the side of solid face. But if we had a testicle, right? So here's a circle. This would be the Luminal face of the membrane facing inside the vesicles facing inside the lumen of the vesicles. And this would be the side of solid face because now we're in a vesicles were inside the cell so that outer membrane is still facing the side of saul. So those are the two ways that we name lipids. Now, there are some enzymes that we need to know about. It's not just lipids in the bi layer, there's also enzymes. So the first one is flip aces. Now what did flip aces do? Well they flip lipids to the other side. And so flip aces are important because they're very specific. They don't just move random lipids. They're not just these enzymes aren't just coming up to buy layers and flipping whatever they want willy nilly. No they are taking specific lipids and they flip them to the other side. And generally these enzymes are the er and the golgi which is where lipid synthesis really takes place and forms in the south. And so flip aces are really responsible for making that asymmetry right? Because if it was just random it's probably likely that something would be on one side. Some things would be on the other. But flip cases they say no this is going to be asymmetrical and it's going to be exactly how I want it to be. So they target out specific lipids and move them to the correct side of the bi layer that they're supposed to be in. Another enzyme you need to know about is possible light basis and what these are their enzymes, they break bonds and um they are only found on this side of Solich side. So that means that lipids on the side of solid side are being exposed to these possible light base these possible life bases are coming in. They're breaking bonds between lipid molecules and what that does is it can change the structure, It can change the fluidity. And it it just causes that one side the side of solid side of the membrane to be different from the other side of the membrane. And then finally we'll talk about lipid rafts. And and will you might mention these again when we talk more about membrane proteins. But lipid rafts are sort of sections of the membrane that they're called functional domains, meaning that they're kind of different from the rest of the surrounding membrane. They have certain proteins, they have certain lipids in them. And use actually those lipid rafts have some kind of function. So they collect a bunch of lipids that maybe do the same thing. And so that little section of the membrane is a lipid raft and it has a particular function and that function can be a lot of different things. So let's look an example of a lipid raft. So we have our bi layer here. Here's a lipid raft where these um proteins have accumulated these similar proteins, but also different types of lipids. So this bright green thing here is cholesterol in this section has a lot more cholesterol than other sections of the bi layer. And so this lipid raft is going to have some kind of function. It looks this case. It's a trans membrane protein. So it's probably gonna be transporting things across the membrane. And the cholesterol is gonna add that rigidity to that section of the lipid raft so that those membranes so that those proteins stay in place. And um so this lipid raft has a particular function that the rest of the membrane that this part of the membrane here and this one here doesn't have. And so there can be different lipid wraps on different sides of the membrane. So what we talked about is lipid bi layer, its composition. It's made up of different types of lipids that have different um characteristics whether they're short, long saturated, unsaturated, different types of lipids, including cholesterol. And we've talked about the fact that the two different sides of the membrane don't look the same. They're different. They have different lipids, they have different proteins, they can have different enzymes that affect the lipids on either side. And they have different lipid rafts. And so this creates this by layer that's not only just acting as a barrier but has all these different domains that are unique to that particular portion of the membrane. And that's going to be super important when we start talking about sort of signaling networks and interacting with other cells. And so the bi layer is really about asymmetrical part of the bi layer is super important for allowing different things to happen on either side of the membrane. So super crucial for cell biology. So with that let's move on

