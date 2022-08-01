Hello everyone in this lesson. We are going to be talking about the lipid bi layer and the different types of molecules that are going to come together to form the outside of ourselves. Okay, so the lipid bi layer obviously is going to be the outer membrane of ourselves that allows ourselves to take in certain materials or get rid of certain materials and it protects ourselves from the outside world. Now membrane lipids are going to be composed of a combination of a whole bunch of different things and they're going to be composed of a combination of non polar tails and polar head groups. In general, this is going to be how the molecules of the lipid bi layer are going to be create they're generally going to have non polar or hydrophobic tails and they're going to have polar or hydra filic head groups and this is going to allow the lipid bi layer to have an internal hydrophobic layer and external hydra filic layers which gives it its unique properties. Now many molecules that build or make up the lipid bi layer are going to be an thep a thick Now these are going to be things like certain types of lipids inside of the membrane. Also, membrane proteins, especially trans membrane proteins are going to be empathic and what this means is is that they are going to have a hydrophone phobic portion and a hydra filic portion. Like we just talked about in the sentence above, they're going to have two different characteristics inside of the same molecule to give the lipid bi layer its unique characteristics. So now let's talk about some of the different types of lipids that you're going to find in the lipid bi layer because, well, we obviously have to have lipids in there because it is the lipid bi layer and the first one is probably going to be the most famous, the most recognizable of all the lipids. The phosphor, a lipid, I'm pretty sure you guys have heard of this before, but just remember that the phosphor lipid is the most common lipid found in the membranes of the cell, including the lipid bi layer and all those little vesicles and different types of membranes inside of the cell as well. And they are going to have a hydrophobic tail in a hydra filic head like we talked about above and they are really going to make up the bulk of this membrane, They are going to be the foundation of this membrane. Everything else is pretty much going to build off of these. These are just the building blocks for the rest of the membrane. Now, there can be different types of phosphor lipids. Generally, when we talk about phosphate lipids, we don't always talk about the diff types, we just talk about them in general but there are going to be different types and this is going to be based on the composition of their head group. Remember they have a hydro filic head group where you can have different types of molecules in that head group which is going to give them unique properties, which is going to give them their unique names. Some examples are going to be right here, but there's a whole bunch of different types of phosphor lipids that we're not really going to get into. I'll show you a picture of some down below, but we're not going to get into all those specific types. Just know that they exist. Okay, so the next type is going to be the stuffing go lipids which have a pretty cool name. And they are going to have a sting go sign. Let me highlight this. They're going to have a single sign which is going to have an amino alcohol with a long hydrocarbon tail linked to a fatty acid. But basically they're just another specialized type of lipid that exists inside of the lipid bi layer. And again, similar to the phosphor lipids. The composition of their attached groups gives them their unique names. Some examples are going to be right here. So what do these guys actually do? Well, these are believed researchers believe these things actually protect ourselves, protect the inside of ourselves by maintaining stability of the lipid bi layer and protecting the cell from foreign objects or environmental factors, not allowing those things into the cell. So basically they're scattered around the lipid bi layer and they believe they function as protectors of the lipid bi layer and maintain that stability and some of them because of their unique properties can be classified as phosphor lipids but not all of them. Okay, alright, so now let's move on to glycol lipids. Glycol lipids are going to be pretty interesting. These are going to be lipids that are going to be attached to a carbohydrate or sugar group. Right? So there are many different types of like oh lipids as we can see here. But again, their uniqueness, their unique names, Their unique properties are generally going to come off of the sugar that is attached to the lipids. Now, what do glycol lipids do? They're scattered around the cell membrane And what do they do? They are generally used for cell to cell recognition. So how do cells recognize each other? Generally, glycol lipids are placed in the cell membrane of the cell and it kind of acts like a name tag or a banner saying I am a red blood cell. That's type a glycol lipids are going to be utilized to tell which types of blood cells you actually have. So your blood cell type is going to be written down via your glycol lipids, whatever type of like a lipid you have. So usually these are going to be utilized to force l recognition and cell type identification. Okay, so we also have sterols sterols are going to be steroids that have a hydroxyl group attached to them and a short hydro carbon chain And generally they're going to be quite rigid. So one of the most famous examples of a store all is going to be cholesterol. We've all heard of cholesterol before. Usually when you think of cholesterol, you think it's not a good thing, there's bad cholesterol and there's good cholesterol and cholesterol is very, very important in animal cells. What does it do? It is actually going to allow the fluid nous, the fluid let the fluid capacity of the cell membrane. Now you may be thinking, wait a minute. You just told me that these sterols are very rigid. They are very rigid. How does this actually lead into the cell being more fluid? Like well, these cholesterol molecules are going to be placed at different areas inside of the cell membrane and basically it ensures that the cell membrane stays fluid. Even when it's really, really, really cold or it stays strong and solid, even when it's really, really hot. And maybe that fluid membrane wants to melt away. Those cholesterol molecules are going to ensure that it doesn't do that. So basically these cholesterol molecules are utilized to keep the fluidity of the cell membrane at a normal equilibrium point and you can actually add cholesterol to your cell membrane and you can take it away depending on the temperature that the cell is XP experiencing and I believe that on a normal temperature around 30% of your cell membranes are going to be cholesterol but that can change depending on the temperature. Okay, so now let's look at our examples. These are just some examples of the different types of fossil lipids, because usually when we talk about possible lipids, we don't talk about all the different types, but here are some interesting types and they're all going to be unique in one location and that's going to be the head or the hydro filic head portion of the phosphor lipids. And this is where they're going to get their unique names based on the characteristics of the molecules and the atoms that make up the hydra filic head of the phosphor lipids. And if you guys were wondering this what cholesterol looks like. It's a pretty rigid molecule that your cell puts into your membranes and takes out of your membranes depending on what it needs. Okay, everyone, I hope that was a great overview of the different types of lipids that you're going to find in your lipid bi layer. Let's move on to our next topic.

Hide transcripts