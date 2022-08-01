Okay so now let's talk about lipid assembly. So these lipids have to get made somewhere and then they travel to the places in the cell. They're gonna be remember a lot of organelles are encased in lipids including the Golgi that has a bunch of lipids in it. The plasma membrane has lipids different vesicles in the cell. So these lipids have to come from somewhere and they are assembled in the er so that's where they come from. So lipid synthesis only happens on a particular portion of the er though it's not just happening everywhere it's happening on the side of solid surface. So that means that where the er faces the side of salt. Um that's where lipid synthesis is taking place. And what happens is lipid synthesis doesn't synthesize a bi layer. Right. All it does is it creates one mono layer. So it just creates one lipid on the outside of the side of solid face of that E. R. And then there will be enzymes that come in to create those by layers. So the enzymes that come in and create the by layers are called scramble aces. And what they do is they take one um they take a lipid from that one model layer. So from the model layer where the er is being created and and scramble it to the other side. Now a lot of times they get questions well what about flip bases are these similar to flip bases. And while their function is kind of similar there are two separate proteins And the reason is that flip this is our specific. They target specific lipids and they flip it to the other side to maintain that asymmetrical membrane scramble aces are not specific. They're just coming in and they say oh you're creating all these things we need to create a membrane. So I'm going to flip you flip. Beautiful beautiful view and it ends up scrambling all the lipids up and they scramble them to the other side. Just sort of mixing those lipids up to create the bi layer but they're not specific at all. So not specific. So these newly formed membranes once they're formed on the er they pinch off the er and they form small vesicles and these small vesicles then travel to wherever they need to go. If they're going to the plasma membrane they'll travel to the plasma membrane they're going to the Golgi, they'll travel to the Golgi wherever they are meant to go the nucleus. They travel there so they all the lipids are synthesized in the er then scramble aces sort of helped make those by layers. And then once they've gotten enough lipids assembled where they can actually pinch off the er they pinch off the er and travel to where they're going now some of course remain in the er because the er needs lipids as well but most of them get transported out to other organelles. Um So let's talk about a term that you're gonna see in your book called lipid droplets And what these are is that these are vesicles and they have excess lipids in them. And so the body the er has been making all these lipids but it doesn't really have anywhere to put them. So lipid droplets are actually just storage of those lipids and you can kind of think in a human body we eat a bunch of fat and that gets stored as fat cells And in a cell we don't necessarily have fat cells. We can't store fat and fat cells in a cell. But what we can do is create lipids and store them in lipid droplets. And so interestingly fat cells just talking about have a lot of lipid droplets which makes sense. So here we have lipid violators synthesis. So here would be the er this would be the er side and we are creating a bunch of lipids and you can see they're all right here they're being created on this one side of the membrane and there's a ton of them. So what we need is we need scramble aces to come in and flip some of them over to this side. So scramble ace comes in and flips them over to the side. So we get a sort of more equally distributed um lipid bi layer and when this occurs this will pinch off the er and then travel to wherever it needs to go to replace the lipids in that organ l so that's lipid assembly with that let's move on

