Bilayer Composition and Asymmetry

Okay so now we're going to talk about by layer formation and fluidity. So the important thing you need to know is that lipid bi layers are fluid. I feel like a lot of times when people are studying the cell they kind of think of it how you see it in the picture in your textbook just sort of this two D. Structure that's just sitting there and stuck in place. But that's not the case at all. Everything in the cell is moving and especially the lipid bi layer is moving. And so um lipids form a super highly flexible lipid bi layer when they're put into water. So if we just have a bunch of individual lipids and we just throw them into water it's actually the most energetically energetically favorable confirmation. Meaning that if we have these lipids these individual lipids and we just throw them all in a bathtub then they're going to form a lipid bi layer. We don't need enzymes for it. We don't need anything else sort of guiding the process. If you just throw them in together they'll automatically form a lipid bi layer because it requires no energy to do so right they just form it and its they like being that way it takes energy to actually separate the bi layer not form it so because it doesn't require any energy and they want to be in that confirmation when you throw lipids together they form a lipid bi layer and so this is actually super super important because if you just have all these lipids and you throw them in water they form this by layer. What you can do is you can actually form these self sealing compartment. So what do I mean by that? Well like a cell for instance a cell exist in lots of different environments. There are bacteria that live in water and it's just surrounded by water. But the bacteria itself is not affected by that water because the lipids have sealed all of its bacterial inside inside the bi layer. And so because lipid self seal, they automatically form that. And if something disrupts it, say that bacteria gets poked with something and it disrupts that by layer the bi layer just goes and fixes it automatically. It just comes back together. And so one of the examples that you'll often hear when discussing the lipid bi layer is using golf balls in a bathtub. Right? And so you can imagine that if you have a bathtub it's half filled with water and you throw a bunch of like a ton of golf balls in it, they're going to evenly distribute out across the bathtub. So what we mean by self sealing is if I were to just jump into the bathtub, right, I would create this huge um break in between the golf balls, right? Because my body is separating the golf balls apart. But if I were to remove my from the bathtub, those golf balls will come back together because they, because there's so many of them, they self seal lipids are the same way you have a lipid on a bi layer of a cell and it gets poked or wounded or damaged in some way it'll come back together self seals so they spontaneously form and they can reform if something tears them apart. And this is really important, mainly because it forms a boundary, it separates what's inside the cell versus what's outside the cell and that is what allows us to live like. That is really the most basic thing we need to live. We have to be able to separate ourselves in the outside world. And even the smallest, most simplest bacteria can do that because they have a lipid bi layer that separates themselves forms that boundary and does that without any energy and self seals if it were to be damaged. So this is super, super important for understanding biology, but also understanding evolution because this is one of the very first things that had to evolve to create life is the ability to separate what could potentially become living in the future to the external environment. So lipid bi layer is super, super, super important. Now we're gonna go back to that bathtub model with the golf balls. And so this model is actually called the fluid mosaic model, not with the golf balls, but with the lipids. And so the fluid mosaic model describes the nature of membranes. And what that means is that it just describes the fact that the lipid bi layer is moving around, it's fluid, it's not stuck in place. The lipids don't just bind to each other and just sit there rigid. Said they're moving around like golf balls would in a bathtub, if you fill them up, they potentially could spin, they would switch places with one another, um and they would just move all around the bathtub. And lipids do the same on the cell membrane. So there's three types of movement that you need to know about. We have lateral movement, rotational movement and traverse movement. Or you can call this diffusion uh Typically in your book, it's called diffusion. Um But another term for it, what the simplified version of it is how the lipids are moving. So in lateral diffusion. What it means is the movement of individual lipids and a single by layer um sort of switch places. So what you would need to know about this is if you have two golf balls next to each other in the bathtub and then all of a sudden they're moving, they're moving and then they switch places. So it's just moving across the surface of the of the bathtub for the golf ball. So it's sort of moving laterally or moving across the surface across the surface rotational diffusion is a single lipid, An individual lipid and it's when it's rotating. So you can imagine that golf ball is just spinning in place, right? So we'll think rotational is spinning in place And it actually in lip. I mean golf balls that are going to move this fast. But lipids in a violator can actually move super fast, up to 500 spins a second. So golf balls in a bathtub are not going to do that, but lipids can super fast and then the final one is traversed diffusion and this is the most rare. And what would happen is if that golf ball decided to traverse the bathtub and go to the bottom of the tub and just sit there at the bottom. Now, you can imagine that's going to be a super rare movement. Um and it also is for lipids, right, lipids usually don't just decide to flip to the other side of the membrane, but they can so far to describe this would really flip to other side. And so, like I said, here is extremely rare, but they can do it. Now, studying this movement has become very difficult for scientists, but if you are a scientist, you are interested in studying this. One of the things you would need to know is that liposomes are made in a laboratory. So synthetically made, they're made by scientists and they're like lipid balls essentially. And they're used to study how lipids move in a membrane. And so that liposomes are how scientists have figured out these three different types of movements. So here's an example of a by layer, we have our lateral diffusion where if this red lipid here is moving across the surface to this other place, we have rotational diffusion where the this individual single lipid is rotating in place. And then we have the most rare type, most rare type, which traverse diffusion, where this blue lipid here, just for some reason, decided to go to the other side of the membrane and ended up over here. So lipids move, they form boundaries, they self seal, and these are the three types of movements that lipids can do in a membrane and they move a lot and they're always moving. So important to know lipids move their fluid, so with that let's move on.

Hide transcripts