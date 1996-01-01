10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
Problem 53
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58.
If {a} is a finite sequence whose last term is -83, how many terms does {a} contain?
