Probability
Introduction to Probability
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
0.37
0.48
0.52
0.63
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
0.33
0.44
0.50
0.66
Introduction to Probability Example
Complementary Events
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
0.025
0.125
0.25
0.75
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
0.35
0.65
0.75
0.90
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
0.0059
0.077
0.15
0.85
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute if and
0.048
0.17
0.47
0.53
Probability of Non-Mutually Exclusive Events
Probability of Non-Mutually Exclusive Events Example
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?
0.02
0.13
0.15
0.85
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
0.11
0.22
0.66
0.88
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
0.11
0.17
0.50
0.89