College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
The Change-of-Base Property
Problem
In Exercises 54–57, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. log 3 - 3 log x
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Use an exponential formula to solve a population problem
by LearnZillion
24 views
Logarithms Part 2: Base Ten Logs, Natural Logs, and the Change-Of-Base Property
by Professor Dave Explains
62 views
M16: Derivation of the Base-Changing Property
by Pearson
30 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.