College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
7. Matrices and Determinants
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Solve a System of Linear Equations in Two & Three Variables Using Cramer's Rule
Problem
In Exercises 46–51, evaluate each determinant.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Cramer's Rule : A Proof / Justification for a System of 2 Linear Equations, 2 Unknowns
by patrickJMT
68 views
Solving Systems Using Cramer's Rule
by Professor Dave Explains
51 views
Cramer's Rule to Solve a System of 3 Linear Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
47 views
Cramer's Rule to Solve a System of 3 Linear Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
158 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.