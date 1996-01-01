Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsDistance and Midpoint Formulas; Circles Standard Form of a Circle's Equation
Problem 47
In Exercises 41–52, give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation’s domain and range. (x + 2)² + (y - 2)² = 4

