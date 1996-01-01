Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsDividing PolynomialsUse the Factor Theorem to Solve a Polynomial Equation
4:27 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–40, use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=2x^3−11x^2+7x−5;f(4)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.