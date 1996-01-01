College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Functions and Graphs
Combinations of Functions; Composite Functions
Determine Domains for Composite Functions
Problem
Solve and check: (x-1)/5 - (x+3)/2 = 1- x/4
Show Answer
Similar Solution
5m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Ex 4: Domain of a Composite Function
by Mathispower4u
96 views
Domain of a Composition of Functions
by patrickJMT
132 views
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 2
by patrickJMT
68 views
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 1
by patrickJMT
80 views
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 3 - Common Mistake
by patrickJMT
69 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.