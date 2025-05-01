College Algebra
Multiply or divide, as indicated. 15p3/9p2 * 12p/10p3
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}
Multiply or divide as indicated. 55.76 * 72
Simplify the expression using exponent rules.
(−5a2)(3a8)\(\left\)(-5a^2\(\right\))\(\left\)(3a^8\(\right\))(−5a2)(3a8)
Simplify the expression using exponent rules.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}−4b712b11
Rewrite the expression using exponent rules.
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3(4x2)3
(3x4y−2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^{-2}\)}\(\right\))^3(y−23x4)3