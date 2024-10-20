Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 16m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 31m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 6m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 19m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
0. Review of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
7:41 minutes
Problem 68b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. 5/x + 2 + 2/x^2 - 2x + 4 - 60/x^3 + 8
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos