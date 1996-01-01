Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsZeros of Polynomial FunctionsUse Descartes's Rule of Signs
5:42 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
4:13m

Watch next

Master Pre-Calculus - Using Descartes rule of signs with a bite sized video explanation from MySecretMathTutor

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.