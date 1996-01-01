Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsDeterminants and Cramer's RuleEvaluate a Second & Third-Order Determinant
Problem 5
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10. - 7 14 2 - 4

