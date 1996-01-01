9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
10:20 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x^2/100−y^2/64=1
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conic Sections, Hyperbola, Shifted: Sketch the Graph with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice