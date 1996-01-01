Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesLinear Equations and Rational EquationsSolving Linear Equations in One Variable
4:46 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. If x represents the number of pennies in a jar in an applied problem, which of the following equations cannot be a correct equation for finding x? (Hint:Solve the equations and consider the solutions.) A. 5x+3 =11 B.12x+6 =-4 C.100x =50(x+3) D. 6(x+4) =x+24

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
:22m

Watch next

Master Definition of Linear Equation In One Variable with a bite sized video explanation from Pearson

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.