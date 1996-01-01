Solve each problem. If x represents the number of pennies in a jar in an applied problem, which of the following equations cannot be a correct equation for finding x? (Hint:Solve the equations and consider the solutions.)
A. 5x+3 =11
B.12x+6 =-4
C.100x =50(x+3)
D. 6(x+4) =x+24
