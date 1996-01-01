Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraExponents and Scientific NotationUse the Product Rule
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U

