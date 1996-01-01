Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraPolynomialsAdd and Subtract Polynomials
2:18 minutes
Problem 62
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. (x^4-3x^2+2) - (-2x^4+x^2-3)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.