College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Models and Applications
Use Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Problem
In Exercises 36–43, use the five-step strategy for solving word problems. The length of a rectangular field is 6 yards less than triple the width. If the perimeter of the field is 340 yards, what are its dimensions?
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Translating Problems Into Equations (Level 2 of 2)
by Math Fortress
60 views
1
Translating Problems Into Equations (Level 1 of 2)
by Math Fortress
48 views
Solve word problems by solving equations with one variable
by LearnZillion
115 views
Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 3
by patrickJMT
31 views
Translating Between Math and Words
by patrickJMT
19 views
Finding a Mathematical Expression to Model a Situation - Basic Example
by patrickJMT
24 views
Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 1
by patrickJMT
33 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.