Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x^2 - 5x - 10 = 0

Similar Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.